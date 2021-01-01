Adelia 3 - Piece Dining Set

This 3-piece dining set is a space-saving option for your kitchen nook or smaller dining room. Each piece is made from cast iron with engineered wood surface details. The dining table has four straight legs and a rectangular tabletop. The two chairs look similar to the table but have perpendicular support beams attached to the legs on both sides. Plus, these chairs are backless and can easily slide under the dining table when you're not using it. Full assembly is required. Table Top Color: Brown