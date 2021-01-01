Adelaida 3 Piece Solid Wood Pub Table Dining Set

This 3-piece pub table dining set features a simple openwork design that looks great in any traditional space. It includes one pub table and two bar and counter stools, all crafted from solid wood in a neutral finish. The table features a curved leg base and a circular tabletop that can seat up to two guests, and raised wooden accents for a decorative touch. Plus, the stools have a 360-degree swivel design for easy mobility, and are upholstered in polyvinyl faux leather for a hint of texture.