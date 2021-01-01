Adel? Floral Ivory Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Your search for the perfect outdoor/indoor area rug is over. Introducing this Collection, the ideal solution to any outdoor space. Power-loomed of 100% fiber-enhanced polypropylene, each of the dynamic patterns offers a highly durable pile of superior comfort. The collection’s structured, flatwoven construction allows for complete versatility style-wise, as well as an easy-to-maintain surface that’s perfect for today’s on-the-go household. This rug is specifically designed to withstand outdoor elements making the entire collection mold and mildew resistant and UV stabilized to ensure each color retains their vibrancy after exposure to the sun and other weather conditions. This casual-chic collection provides an infinite range of style options wherever it is showcased, from casual to transitional indoor living areas and outdoor spaces in need of some spicing up. Whether you’re looking for the perfect nautical-inspired addition to your home, or are going for a welcoming country cottage vibe, you are sure to find what you’re looking for in this collection. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'7"