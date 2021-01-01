Noble House Adeel Club Chair, Charcoal, Dark Brown

Every corner of your home can be elevated from being a plain space to becoming a stunning place of comfort. Featuring a sleek contemporary style that includes a plush waterfall back and sloped arms, our club chair offers your decor a stunning upgrade that will surely have all your guests talking. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down with a good book or just need a place to curl up and relax, this chair brings you the best in comfort and design for you to enjoy. Dimensions: 36.25 inches deep x 28.25 inches wide x 39.00 inches high