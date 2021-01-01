This address plaque has a modern design that will upgrade your curb appeal and make you the envy of all of your neighbors. It also makes a great housewarming gift for your friend or family member that has recently moved or closed on a new home! We spent the time and effort to find the best woods and stains that would look and last the best over time. The design is available in an assortment of colors so you can choose the configuration that matches your home's exact needs. Our artisans put love and time into each order to insure you’ll be happy with your purchase! Background Color/ Letter Color: Gray/Black, Customize: Yes