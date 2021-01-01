Additri 18 - Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier

A retro-modern metal shedding light in every direction, our 18-light sputnik chandelier will make a statement in any interior. This chandelier's 18 arms stretch from the metallic core for an explosive, dynamic look, bringing space-age style to any space and complimenting room decors from contemporary minimalist to rustic farmhouse. Elevating this unique light to the next level, the palette adds an undercurrent of luxury to this unique light fixture. A total of five adjustable downrods are provided to let you adjust this hanging height to the perfect length for your ceiling. Whether you need a showpiece for your kitchen island or want to add retro-modern flair over your bed or dining room table, this elegant 18-light sputnik chandelier is the perfect solution! Finish: Black and Brass