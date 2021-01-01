From ashley furniture
Addison Campus Auburn 5' x 7' Area Rug, Blue
Addison CAMPUS area rugs are high quality licensed collegiate team sports logo rugs. Crafted in the USA, using our state-of-the-art prismatic color processing technology. This technology allows for up to 500,000 shades of color and precision matching to your team colors. Super soft, plush low profile polyester microfiber with non-skid backing will keep your team rug secure. Easy care, vacuum regularly suction only or shake out. Family and pet friendly. Step up your team spirit with Campus Sports Rugs.