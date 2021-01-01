James Martin Vanities Addison 36 in. W x 39 in. H Single Framed Wall Mirror in Mid-Century Acacia, Mid Century Acacia

Give your bathroom the perfect finishing touch with the addition of the Addison Rectangular Mirror by James Martin Vanities. Constructed of a beautiful blend of Acacia solids and Acacia/Birch veneers gives this mirror a luminous look. Its smooth lines and elegant features will create a focal point to any room you chose to put it in. Premium glass is used and is accented with a bevel cut around its perimeter. Designed for versatility, this mirror can be hung either vertically or horizontally. Bring a little elegance to you home decor with the Addison Rectangular Mirror. Available in three sizes 30-in., 36 in. or 48-in., for your convenience, the mirror comes with mounting hardware in the package. Color: Mid Century Acacia.