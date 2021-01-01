From canora grey
Addis Solid Wood Panel Headboard
Inspired by the architecture and landscape of California wine country, the bedroom collection exudes the ambiance of laid-back luxury. Crafted of high-low pine and hardwood solids, the soft hardware mix effortlessly with graceful turned legs and designer details to create a look that is bold yet inviting. Adding a casual and coastal resort flair, shutter wood doors are used on select pieces. Crisp and updated promises long-lasting design and sturdy construction for any relaxed setting. Size: Queen