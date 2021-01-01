From sushi addict sushi roll raw fish japanese asia
Sushi Addict Sushi Roll Raw Fish Japanese Asia Addicting Sushi Roll Fish Gift Idea Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This outfit shows cute Japanese sushi fish food. Grab these sushi accessories when you want to eat fish, rice and chopsticks sushi in a cool Asian Japanese restaurant. Perfect for shrimp and sushi lovers. Also a cool gift idea for friends, family, acquaintances and colleagues, whether for a Christmas birthday or just for fish lovers. This Sushi Addict design is the perfect motif for your next visit to the Japanese restaurant. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only