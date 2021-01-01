From satters

add on card PCIe 1 to 4 PCI express 16X slots Riser Card PCI-E 1X to External 4 PCI-e slot Adapter PCIe Port Multiplier Card79789

$28.00
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

add on card PCIe 1 to 4 PCI express 16X slots Riser Card PCI-E 1X.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com