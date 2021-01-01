From qfx usa

Adapter for Samsung 19V 315A 60W Compatible with Samsung AD6019R 0335A1960 CPA09004A Laptop Charger with 3Prong Power Cord

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Input: 100-240V 1.5A 50/60 Hz, Output: 19V 3.15A, 60W Connecter size: 5.5 mm outer diameter / 3.0 mm inner diameter Item Includes: Adapter and Power Cord, Power Cable Type: US standard, 3 pins Built-in overload, over-voltage, and short circuit protection; High energy efficiency - friendly to the environment, and your laptop Please verify carefully that the DC Output and connector Tip size (in the images) match your original adapter before purchasing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com