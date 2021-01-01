Adan Tufted Velvet Sofa with Gold Tipped Tapered Legs, BlackBerry and Gold Finish

MID-CENTURY MODERN: Blending together smooth velvet with stunning wood legs, our sofa offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this piece uses new materials to reimagine a traditional look. BUTTON TUFT WAFFLE STITCH: The button tufted stitching in the backrest and seat offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its mid-century modern design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. UPHOLSTERED: Our sofa is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush seating. BIRCH WOOD LEGS WITH GOLD ACCENTS: This sofa uses birch wood legs, offering an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well and is finished with gold tips for a stunning accent. LARGE SEATING AREA: This sofa features a large seating area, perfect for when you are hosting or just want to sprawl out on the couch, guaranteeing that you or your guests will be seated in comfort.