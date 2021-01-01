Adamson 67'' Flared Arm Loveseat

This loveseat is upholstered in soft chenille and filled with foam and fiber for an inviting feel that'll welcome you home after a long day. It's made in the USA with a solid and engineered wood frame and sinuous springs in the seat provide plenty of support. This sofa strikes a traditional silhouette with a cushion back and flared arms with nailhead trim. Removable seat cushions and cushion covers make for easy cleaning. Plus, it comes with a pair of throw pillows included to take the guesswork out of your living room decor. Fabric: Signal Ash