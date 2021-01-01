Adam-John Dining Table

This is an elaborate and functional patio dining table for 4 persons. Made of a black powder-coated steel frame and premium wood-like tabletop, which makes this dining table is anti-rust, weather-resistant, and sturdy enough for years of enjoyment. Meanwhile, the hole in the middle of the desktop is designed to fit most patio umbrellas on the market, allowing you to create a shaded area for your outdoor dining or gathering with your family and friends. The modern look makes the table easy to match with a variety of styles of dining chairs and decor, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.