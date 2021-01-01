Adalyn 3 - Light Shaded Empire Chandelier

Features:Indoor LightingBulb not includedFixture Design: Shaded Fixture Shape: EmpireNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish (Finish: Brushed Nickel): Brushed NickelFinish (Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze): Oil Rubbed BronzeSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassPrimary Material: MetalGlass Type: FrostedDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Transformer: Product Care: Wipe with damp clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaHanging Method: ChainWood Type: Quality Score: 0.3Spefications:ETL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: YescUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesRoHS Compliant: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 3Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 5Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 5Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 19Body Width - Side to Side: 17Body Depth - Front to Back: 17Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: NoDownrod Size(s): Chain Length: 36Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Additional Parts Required: No