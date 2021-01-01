Adal Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

This tufted upholstered low-profile platform bed is an easy way to bring a simple traditional style to your bedroom. It's built with a solid and engineered wood frame and features understated side rails, footboard, and tapered black legs for an understated silhouette. The arched headboard is lined with button tufting to add a hint of vintage appeal. The all-over upholstery is filled with foam for just the right amount of cushion behind your head as you read. This bed arrives with slats and center support legs, so you don't need a box spring under your mattress of choice. Mattress Size: Queen