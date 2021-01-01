Adair TV Stand for TVs up to 48"

Contemporary design, with a touch of Art Deco flair. This TV Stand exemplifies modern city life. Crafted of mahogany veneers with poplar solids and engineered woods, in a warm hand rubbed gray sable finish that allows all of the beauty of the wood grain to show through while providing a very popular gray finish. Two doors open to an open storage area with one adjustable shelf and wire management access. Upper storage shelf also has wire management access area. The doors, the top, and the base have distinctive bead molding, with the door pulls being brushed nickel cubes. Art Deco styled flared legs have adjustable levelers, with center leg support. Note finish and measurements may vary slightly.