Kohler Adair Comfort Height One-Piece Elongated Ice Grey Toilet with AquaPiston Technology 1.28 GPF - K-3946-95

Kohler K-3946 Adair 1.28 GPF One-Piece Elongated Comfort Height Toilet with AquaPiston Technology - Seat Included Product Features: One-piece configuration provides a uniform look and simplifies installation Elongated bowl offers comfort and convenience, extending out an extra 1-1/2" compared to a round configuration Covered under Kohler's 1 year limited warranty The Adair Collection features a striking organic design inspired by the windswept rock formations of Sedona, Arizona Canister design has 90% less exposed seal material than a 3-inch flapper and a light-touch canister flush requires a lower actuation force than a flapper Constructed of durable, easy to clean vitreous china Installs in a floor mounted configuration Features a powerful gravity flush with AquaPiston technology ADA compliant - complies with the standards for toilets set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act Comfort Height - designed for ease of use, with a higher than average bowl WaterSense certified - toilet uses 20% less water than the current standard while still maintaining superior performance Includes a Grip-Tight Cachet Q3 seat and cover Product Technologies / Benefits: Class Five: The Class Five siphon jet flushing system is designed for high-powered bulk flushing performance. Water flow is maximized with a larger than standard flush valve, which allows rapid release of water, and direct fed jets that quickly clear the bowl. AquaPiston: AquaPiston single flush canister technology uses the force of gravity and a precision-engineered tank, bowl, and trapway to create a strong, efficient siphon during flushing. The canister flush valve's 3:2 ratio optimizes flush performance and resists warping and deterioration, while its durable design features 90% less exposed seal material than a standard 3-inch flapper flush valve, guaranteeing leak-free performance. The light-touch canister requires lower activation force than a flapper, and once activated, allows water to flow into the bowl from all sides (360 degrees), increasing each flush's power and effectiveness. Comfort Height: Comfort Height toilets offer the greatest accessibility and ease of use with a bowl height of between 16-1/2" and 18", the same as a standard chair. WaterSense Certified Product: To help make a difference on a global scale and to further its role as an industry leader in eco-performance practices, Kohler has established partnerships with a number of environmental organizations, including WaterSense. Many Kohler faucets and toilets are equipped with low-flow technology - they use less water, while continuing to meet superior performance standards. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 28-7/16" (measured from bottom of base to top of tank) Overall Depth: 28-9/16" (measured from back of tank to front of rim) Overall Width: 16-5/16" (measured from rightmost to leftmost edge of toilet) Bowl Height: 16-1/2" (measured from floor to bowl rim) Flow Rate: 1.28 GPF (gallons per flush) Water Area: 11" x 7-3/4" (inner rim dimensions of bowl, length x width) Water Depth (from Rim): 6-1/16" Tank Width: 16-5/16" (measured from leftmost to rightmost edge of tank) Tank Depth: 7-7/8" (measured from back edge to front edge of tank) Trapway (Discharge Passageway) Size: 2-1/8" Distance Between Toilet Seat Installation Holes: 5-1/2" Rough-In: 12" Variations: K-3946: This model K-3946-RA: This model with right hand trip lever K-6925: This model with standard height bowl One-Piece Elongated Ice Grey