AD12682 Naturescape 1545x50 Waterproof Spotting Scope with Tripod Case for Birding Target Shooting etc

Precision Optics: The spotter features powerful and versatile 15-45x magnification that allows easy targeting and then zoom in for a closer and detailed look. Quality Optics: The spotting scope comes with fully multi-coated optics and 50mm objective lenses, bringing you bright and crystal clear views. Solid Construction: The spotting scope is waterproof, fogproof, shockproof, and has a straight body design for convenient using. Flip-down lens cover included. Tabletop Tripod: The integrated rotating tripod collar fits standard tripod mounting screws, and the included foldable mini tripod ensures steady viewing. Compact & Portable: The compact spotter comes with a soft carrying case for convenience storage and transport.