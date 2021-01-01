AD Josie Maran Super-Size Argan Body Butter Duo Auto-Delivery

Whipped to buttery perfection, Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter refreshes and conditions with an ultra-hydrating formula that helps provide skin with essential fatty acids. The lightweight, velvety texture absorbs instantly for immediate nourishment, helping to soften and smooth the look of skin. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive an additional shipment in approximately four months, for a total of two shipments. How do I use it: Massage all over your body to nourish your skin with love. From Josie Maran.