AD Peter Thomas Roth RetinolFusionBodyTreatment Auto-Delivery

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Body Moisturizing Treatment is a moisturizing body treatment with retinol that helps visibly improve the look of crepeiness, fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and texture. The formula also includes Ceramide NP, shea butter, avocado oil, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, and aloe which helps soften and soothe the look of roughness. The lightweight non-greasy formula leaves skin feeling smooth. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every 60 days for one year. How do I use it: Apply nightly all over the body. Use SPF protection during the day. If mild irritation or redness occurs, use every other night until skin adjusts. Gradually build to nightly use. From Peter Thomas Roth.