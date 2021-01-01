AD Sunday Riley GoodGenes Lactic Acid Treatment Auto-Delivery

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment exfoliates to help the skin to appear more radiant. Good Genes hydrates to plump the appearance of fine lines, and reduces the look of crow's feet around the periorbital area. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every four months for one year. In a full face profilometry study, Good Genes showed a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles after 10 minutes. In a full face study, Good Genes showed an improvement in the appearance of skin radiance at three and 10 minutes. How do I use it: Apply one or two pumps to clean, dry skin as a leave-on treatment. Use day or night. From Sunday Riley.