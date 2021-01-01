From highwood
Highwood AD-CHL1-NBE Hamilton Made in the USA Adirondack Chair, Adult Size, Nantucket Blue
Advertisement
100% MADE IN THE USA - backed by US customer service and support Leave outside year-round. Will not crack, peel, or rot when exposed to the elements NO SANDING, STAINING, OR PAINTING - yet it looks like real wood DURABLE MATERIAL - assembled with 304 Grade Stainless Steel hardware EASY TO ASSEMBLE (see assembly guide) - assembled chair dimensions are 29"W x 34"H x 36"D (33lbs). Seat Height is 9. 5 inches. Seat width is 20 inches