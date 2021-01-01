AD WEN by Chaz Dean Blessings Body TreatmentDuo Auto-Delivery

Pick up the ultimate in moisture and relief of dry skin with this pair of WEN by Chaz Dean Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatments. Packed with luxurious essential oils, botanicals, and extracts, the non-greasy formula will leave skin feeling soft and hydrated. And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every 90 days for one year. How do I use it: Smooth liberally onto clean skin day and night for the appearance of healthy-looking, silky, and hydrated skin. From WEN by Chaz Dean.