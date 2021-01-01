ACXT390 Walkie Talkies Rechargeable Long Range 23Mile Two Way Radio Set with VOX 2 Pack

LONG RANGE UP TO 37 MILES: Provides an extended long range signal up to 37 miles with 2662 channel combinations & 121 privacy codes to minimize unwanted interference NOAA WEATHER & ALERT: Be prepared for storms and emergencies with built-in NOAA radio receiver and alert in the event of weather or other emergencies VOX - VOICE-ACTIVATED TRANSMISSION: The user's voice is detected and the radio transmits without the need to press any buttons, freeing hands for other tasks FLOATING & WATERPROOF (IPX7 standard): Never lose your radio. Floating design and orange core makes retrieving the radio easy if dropped in water REWIND-SAY-AGAIN: Replay missed radio calls. Automatically records the last 20 seconds of incoming audio VIBRALERT & CALL ALERT: Your microTALK radio can alert you to incoming signals by sounding an audible call tone only or both with vibrating BUILT-IN LED/S.O.S. FLASHLIGHT: The LED/S.O.S. flashlight located at the base of the radio provide