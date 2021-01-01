ACXT145 Walkie Talkies Rechargeable Long Range 16Mile TwoWay Radio Set 2 Pack

LONG RANGE UP TO 16 MILES: Extended long range capability provides up to 16 miles range. RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES INCLUDED: Includes rechargeable batteries and a micro-USB charging cable CALL ALERT WITH 5 SELECTABLE TONES: 5 selectable tones distinguishes between different parties on oncoming calls ROGER BEEP TONE: Conformation tone indicates the completion of the user's transmission, and signals to others it is clear to talk BATTERY/POWER SAVER: A unique circuit extends the life of the batteries. If there are no transmissions within 10 seconds, the unit will automatically switch to battery saver mode