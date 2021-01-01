From simpson strong-tie
Simpson Strong-Tie Actual 6-in x 6-in Zmax Wood To Concrete (Retrofit) Base | ABW66RZ
Post and column bases secure the bottom of posts or columns to concrete and are perfect for decks or patio covers. Models are available for attaching to existing hardened concrete, wet concrete, as well as wood. The AB series also offers adjustability around the anchor bolt to achieve optimum post placement. Many models provide a 1-in standoff from the concrete to help avoid post-end rot from moisture.