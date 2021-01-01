Cystereo Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with 40dB Noise Reduction, 40H Playtime, aptX HD, Hi-Res Audio, Fast Charge, Deep Bass, Protein Earpads, 5 Built-in Mics

40dB NOISE REDUCTION: Adopting YAMAHA ANC Digital Audio Processing System and Qualcomm 3034 chips, Lava captures ambient noise and applies noise canceling processing in real time, attenuating noise by 40dB and ensuring you to hear every word and tune with incredible clarity, from in-flight noise, city traffic to office chatter. HI-RES AUDIO CERTIFIED: Powerful 40mm drivers and Qualcomm aptX HD make headphones perfect for reproducing a full range of frequencies, from heavy low beats to soaring vocals (up to 40 kHz). Enjoy the subtle nuances of studio-quality sound in higher-than-CD quality with High-Resolution Audio. 3 EQUALIZATION MODE AVAILABLE: Supporting 3 different equalization modes, bass up/ bass down/ normal, you can always get the perfect sound tone for every song you hear, enjoy different sound effects. 40H PLAYTIME AND QUICK CHARGING: A full charge provides up to 40 hours of playtime in wireless active noise cancellation mode (at 60% volume), and 60 hours in standard mode. You can get 8 hours' worth of charge after just 10 minutes. AMBIENT MODE & COMFORT: Except ANC on and off mode, also supports ambient mode so that you can hear what's happening around you to keep you safe. The adjustable band and memory foam with soft-protein leather ensure fits the auricle better and reduces pressure on the ear for long-term wear.