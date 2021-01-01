Active Noise Cancelling Headphones BT30NC Bluetooth 50 Over Ear Foldable Good Bass Headphones Wireless Long Battery Life with Low Latency for 26H.

Professional Active Noise Canceling Technology: Austrian AMS chip's professional active noise reduction technology can effectively reduce the traffic noise on your journey/airplane cabin/busy office, enjoy a quiet environment, and let you focus on what you want to hear, audio and movies anywhere. The noise cancellation function can work well both in wired and wireless mode. Hifi Sound, Excellent Stereo: Deep, accurate bass response with large-aperture 40mm drivers, the Active Noise Cancelling headphone from give you crisp powerful sound and quiet that help you listen the music better. With the built-in silicon microphone, make the call more clearer and never be disturb by the noise around you. Superb-Soft Ear Pads: Soft memory protein ear pads and 90-degree revolving ergonomic design earmuffs offer more comfort wearing experiences, foldable headband with a carry bag is perfect for travel. Stable Bluetooth Connection & Crisp Clear Calls: You can be heard clearly on the phone