Office Star Active Height-Adjustable Table with 22" Top for ACT3020 and ACT4220 Seating, White
Designed for modern work environments, the Active Height Adjustable Table from Office Star offers modern sensibility Fashionable and functional, this unique table’s contemporary appearance has infinite potential in the workplace OUTTASIGHT height adjustment from 21"-31" It features a laminate 22" round top that looks stylish while being easy-to-clean and maintain. Pairs with ACT3020 and ACT4220 seating (sold separately)