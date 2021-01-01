The new LINSAY X-9000A sport action camera is a true 4K is the perfect technology to capture adventures and great moments in ultra high definition video and capture high quality photos. LINSAY X-9000A comes with the last technology in video –photos and audio. Its ideal for catch the special points of view in the snow, mountain, hike, biking, skating, diving and others activities. Its snow proof -waterproof - splash proof, mountable in helmet and handlebar seat post mount-2.0 LCD display color touch screen -video recorder resolution :true 4K 30FPS (3820 x 2160), 4K 25FPS (3820 x 2160), 2.7K 30FPS (2560 x 1440), 1080P/60 FPS(1920z1080), 1080P 30FPS(1920 x 1080p 30fps) 720P 120FPS video format : adopted H.264 -Wi-Fi for android and IPS devices -170 HD wide-angle fish eye lens sound video : yes, built in microphone: yes -image sensor cos - digital photo image resolution still max: 12.0MP (4032 x 3024), 8.0MP (3264 x 2448), 5.0MP (2592 x 1944)-digital/optical zoom : 4 times, aperture : F/3.1 F= 9.3 mm -, Ev compensation, white balance, -face detection, continuous shot, sensitivity, self timer -micro SD card slot up to 64GB - micro USB slot PC interface -rechargeable battery 1050 mAh –remote control- dimensions: 2.04 In. x 2.91 In. x 1.29 In. -weight: 0.0024 Lbs. LINSAY Action Camera 2-in Camera | X9000A4K