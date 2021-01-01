Acrylic Wall Art (32H X 48W) JDN-99920

100% AcrylicWipe with damp cloth or non-abrasive cleanerOne year limited manufacturer warranty .This contemporary acrylic wall art from Oppidan Home is designed for those looking to add a striking focal point to any living room, bed room, or office. The image contains a skyline view of Manhattan Island, featuring the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in the middle and foreground. The 100% acrylic construction makes for a glossy finish, bringing the image to life in any setting and with any amount of light. Ready to hang and featuring a square shape, the wall art measures 40 inches long and 40 inches wide. To clean and maintain acrylic wall art, wipe with damp cloth or non-abrasive cleaner. Your purchase is also protected by a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty.