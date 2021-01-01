Acrylic Painting of Daily Life in Rio's' Favela do PavÃ£o

Residents come and go on their daily rounds in the Favela do Pavao. Arnaldo de Moraes uses bright jewel colors to capture the energy in the crowded hillside neighborhood. In the background the houses stretch as far as the eye can see. Titled 'Favela do Pavao' in Portuguese. Arnaldo is a native of Rio de Janeiro and the city remains one of his biggest inspirations. His work has been profiled in Guia de Artes Plasticas Brasil and is regularly exhibited around the country.