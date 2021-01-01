Buy the Amsterdam Acrylic Gloss Extra-Heavy Gel Medium at Michaels. com. This Amsterdam Gel Medium increases the gloss and transparency of your acrylic colors while retaining the viscosity. This Amsterdam Gel Medium increases the gloss and transparency of your acrylic colors while retaining the viscosity. Unleash the limitless possibilities of your acrylic paint, or use as an adhesive for collage and mixed media projects. Details: Available in assorted sizes Gloss finish Dries clear Maintains original paint color | Amsterdam Acrylic Gloss Extra-Heavy Gel Medium in Clear | 250 ml | Michaels®