Across the Plains Double Mat Framed Art Print
Give your home a touch of farmhouse serenity with our Across the Plains Double Mat Framed Art Print. You’ll love its exquisite, watercolor inspired quality. Framed print measures 17.2L x 1.2W x 19.2H in. Frame crafted of wood composite Gold frame finish Features landscape subject Encased in glass Hues of green, blue, white, and black Martha Stewart collection Weight: 3.85 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.