From trademark fine art
Trademark Fine Art 'Across the Bay' Canvas Art by Nicole Dietz, Gold Ornate Frame
Advertisement
Trademark Fine Art 'Across the Bay' Canvas Art by Nicole Dietz, Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Nicole DietzSubject: LandscapesStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: gold ornate frame, acrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features boats across the bay in front of a shore full of green pine trees.a giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.