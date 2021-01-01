Baldwin 85305.ACRH Canterbury Right Handed Sectional Electronic Keyless Entry Handleset with Wave Interior Lever - Minus Deadbolt Distressed Oil

Baldwin 85305.ACRH Canterbury Right Handed Sectional Electronic Keyless Entry Handleset with Wave Interior Lever - Minus Deadbolt Handleset (Lower Half): This is the lower half of a keyed entry set is meant to be paired with a deadbolt. Choose from the standard single cylinder turn-key deadbolt or go with an electronic deadbolt that adds a variety of safety and convenience features.Features:BHMA Grade 2 certifiedConstructed of solid brass for quality and durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by Baldwin's limited lifetime mechanical warrantyStandard finishes have a 1 year limited warranty for exterior applications and a 5 year limited warranty for interior applicationsThis is the lower half of an entry set, meant to be paired with an electronic keyless entry deadboltProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Estate Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Handing: RightLatch Faceplate: Square CornerHandle Projection: 2-13/16"Interior Handle Length 4" Electronic Distressed Oil Rubbed Bronze