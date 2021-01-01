Amaryllo ACR1501R16WH Apollo Pet Edition 1080p Smart Auto-Tracking Biometric Indoor Security Camera

Identifies dogs, cats, and birds from up to 20 ft. away and helps keep an eye out on them when owners are out of the house85 deg (+/-5 deg ) field of view with 360 deg x 90 deg auto tracking and 4x digital zoom; uses embedded multi-core CPUs, can perform real-time video analytics to self-pan and tilt to auto-track 1920 x 1080 up to 30 FPS, also supports video resolutions of 720p, 480p, and 360p; runs off of home's 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and Amaryllo appReal-time 2-way communication so pet can hear owner's voice and respondCrystal clear night vision with 8 hidden IR LEDs and 6 flash LEDs for monitoring even in the darkWhen camera detects movement, a human voice greeting says "hello"Motion and audio-triggered notifications sent to app on devices running ios 10.0 and up; Android 5.0 and up256-bit military-grade encryption to protect privacyAbility to choose designated areas to monitor or ignore, reducing false alarmsOptional biometric features of fire warning, human detection, vehicle detection, and face detection can be unlocked with a plus subscription planSupports up to 128 GB microSD card for local storageIncludes power adapter, mounting bracket, screws, anchors, and quick-setup guide