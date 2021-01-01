From sunsent
ACME Vendome Nightstand In Cherry 22003
Include : Nightstand * 1Product Size : 34" x 20" x 30"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : NoStyle : Vintage, Traditional, VictorianRomance : Create an elegant, traditional design in your bedroom with the cherry Vendome nightstand. This hand-crafted piece inspired from the luxurious designs of the past, this two-drawer nightstand features elaborate wood carving details, traditional hardware and a sophisticated style.Product Details : 2 Drw : Drawer: GLIDE Side Metal (Ball Bearing, Full Ext.), DOVETAIL English Back, Felt-Lined Drawers, Hardware: Single Handle, Metal : Oversized Scrolled Leg, Scrolled Base w/Raised Molding Trim (Poly Resin), Antique Contrast FinishColor : CherryMaterials : PU, Wood (Aspen/Poplar), Veneer, Poly-Resin, MDF