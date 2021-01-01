From everly quinn
ACME Naima Nightstand In Black 25903
Country : MalaysiaInclude : Nightstand * 1Product Size : 26" x 17" x 26"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : NoStyle : ContemporaryRomance : The Naima nightstand offers a sophisticated look, clean lines and contemporary style. This black nightstand features three drawers, with the middle drawer being a Felt-Lined jewelry drawer with compartments and front panel with crystal like inserts. Add this nightstand to your bedroom to provide an elegant style that will bring you a perfect sleek design.Product Details : 3 Drw (Jewelry Drawer w/Compartments) : Drawer: GLIDE Center Metal (Kenlin, 3/4 Ext.), DT English Front & Back,(Only Jewelry Drawer with Felt-Lined & Full Ext.), Handle: Crystal like Inserts ::: Construction: Wooden Case Good with Veneer (3D Foil), Rbw and Chipboard ::Color : BlackMaterials : Wood (Rbw), Veneer (3D Foil), Chipboard