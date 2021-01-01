From darby home co
ACME Louis Philippe III Nightstand In White 24503
Country : VietnamInclude : Nightstand * 1Product Size : 22" x 16" x 24"HSeat Size : -Assembly Required : NoStyle : TraditionalRomance : The Louis Philippe III collection nightstand comes in black, cherry, white, and antique gray finish. It has two drawers with center metal glide and brushed nickel metal handle. Offers you plentiful storage with spacious drawersProduct Details : 2 Drw Size: 14"L x 13"W x 5"H (353 x 320 x 137mm) : Drawer: GLIDE Center Metal (Kenlin, 2/3 Ext), DT French Back Only, Hdw: Brushed Nickel Metal Handle : NO Hidden Drw, NO Felt-Lined : Leg Size: 3.5"L x 0.6"W x 5.1"H (89 x 15 x 130mm)Color : WhiteMaterials : Wood (Solid Pine), Wood Veneer (Gum), MDF, PB