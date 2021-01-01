ACME Heartland Bunk Bed (Twin/Twin) In White 02354

Include : Twin/Twin Bunk Bed * 1Product Size : 80" x 43" x 69"HAssembly Required : YesStyle : Contemporary, CasualRomance : The Heartland Collection is beautiful for your daughters bedroom. This collection have option has storage or 2 drawers reducing the space and get the larger view of the room. This collection is modern and simple which gives a warm and surprising touch to the room.Product Details : KD T/T Bunk : Slat System Included (14+14) : Convertible (2 Separated Beds) : Right Facing Front Ladder : Easy Access Guard-Rail (Top Bed) : Trundle/Drawers Sold Separately ::: Clearance Between Top & Bottom Rails: 33" (850mm)Color : WhiteMaterials : Wood (Pine), Wood Veneer (Birch), MDF, PlyStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Clearance between Rails: 33"NW CTN (LBS) : 176Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 165Lbs Top, 200Lbs Bottom (Top Bed NOT be used for children under 6 years of age.)