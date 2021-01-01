ACME Furniture 98002 Helmut Serving Cart, Golden Plated/Clear Glass

Country : China(Taiwan) Include : Serving Cart * 1 Product Size : 29" x 16" x 31"H Seat Size : - Assembly Required : Yes Style : - Romance : Keep your life glamorous and on the go with the Helmut Serving Cart. This rolling bar cart features a gold-plated frame that shows off its shimmering glass and mirrored shelves. The two-tier shelves create a multipurpose drink tray or nightstand with roomy shelves that will provide ample display and storage space for party spirits, bedside reading, accent items, or even small kitchen appliances. Your life rolls with the flow with this goes anywhere bar cart in a dining room, living room, or bedroom. Product Details : 5mm Clear Tempered Glass/Polished Edge, 5mm Mirror Color : Gold Plated & Clear Glass - Tempered Materials : Metal, Glass, Mirror, 4 Casters, Transfer Printing Tubes Storage : - Storage & Clearance Dimensions : - NW CTN (LBS) : 27 Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : -