ACME Fairbrother Eastern King Bed In Black 21606EK
Include : Eastern King Bed w/Storage * 1Product Size : 91" x 79" x 56"HAssembly Required : YesStyle : Transitional, ContemporaryRomance : The Fairbrother transitional bedroom collection features multi-drawer platform bed with shaped drawer front and brushed nickel hardware. Nightstand with pull-out tray gives you convenience and creative fun life. With available finishes in espresso, black, white and gray oak this is perfect bedroom set for your master or guest roomProduct Details : w/6 Platform Boards - Box Spring NOT Required (6+5+5) : Storage Bed: Rectangular Bookcase HB, Platform FB & Rails (Low Profile FB) : Features: Wooden Frame Bed, Bookcase HB, Storage FB & Rails: 8 Drawers: HB w/2Drw, Side Rail w/1Drw each side, FB w/4 Drw : material/type Leg :: CONSTRUCTION :: Wood Frame: Wood (Rbw), Wood Veneer (Okume), MDF : Bookcase HB w/KD Base, Top Bookcase: 28"H, Base 28"H (Side Rail 22"H) : Storage KD Side Rail, 6 Platform Board Panels, 5 Slats , 5 Sup Leg : Drawer: GLIDE Center Metal (Undermount), Inside Unfinished, Hardware: Single Pull Knob (Oval Shape) : Drawer Size: HB 12" x 7" x 6"H (2Drw), FB 26" x 15" x 7"H (4Drw), Rail 30" x 19" x 15"H (1 Drw each Rail) : Q&A] Clearance Floor to Rail: None, Mattress Height Recommended 8" to 10"HColor : BlackMaterials : Wood (Rbw), Wood Veneer (Okume), MDF, ChipboardStorage : Storage: HB 6 compartments with sliding front door, FB 2 DrawersStorage & Clearance Dimensions : Clearance between Floor & Rail: None : Mattress Recommended: 8" Height : Drawer Size: HB 12" x 7" x 6"H (2Drw), FB 26" x 15" x 7"H (4Drw), Rail 30" x 19" x 15"H (1 Drw each Rail)NW CTN (LBS) : 310 Color: White