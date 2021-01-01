2'x8' Ackerly Outdoor Runner Gray/Black - Safavieh

Safavieh's Ackerly rug was created for today's exciting entertaining lifestyle. These beautiful, practical rugs take outdoor decorating to the next level with new designs in fashion-forward colors and patterns from classic to contemporary. Made in Turkey with enhanced polypropylene for extra durability, the Ackerly weather-resistant rugs are coordinated to work together in related spaces inside or outside the home. Safavieh developed a special sisal weave that achieves intricate designs that are so easy to maintain, you simply clean your rug with a garden hose. Size: 2'x8' Runner. Pattern: Shapes.