'Acid' - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

Brighten up the walls in your kitchen, entryway, or bathroom with this fun piece of wall art. It showcases an image of a beach cruiser bike with lime slices as wheels for a touch of whimsy. This print is created on an artist-grade canvas that is professionally stretched and stapled over wood bars in gallery wrap style. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains true to color even when exposed to strong light. Wall mounting hardware included. Size: 8" H x 10" W x 1.5" D