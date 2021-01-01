Achla Samsara Trellis, 80"

For any avid gardener or plant lover, finding attractive vertical space for your climbing vines, flowers, vegetables, or runners can be an opportunity to add a striking decorative element to the garden. The Asian-inspired Samsara Trellis has three simple rings representing the Buddhist belief in the cycle of reincarnation- life, death, and rebirth. The uppermost ring has a small hook for hanging a bell or gong, lantern or birdfeeder. Free-standing when spiked legs are pushed directly into the ground, this trellis may also be stabilized with Trellis Wall Bracket (sold seperately). Made of wrought iron with a smooth black powder coated finish for maximum weather resistance.