From mason & marbles
Achilles Bird Pedal Car Canvas Art
Get playful and decorate your child’s bedroom with the artful and delightful Isabelle Bird Pedal Car Painting Print on Canvas by Mason & Marbles. Made in the USA, this charming giclee print is made on gallery wrapped canvas for a frameless presentation and features a toy car motif in blue and white tones against a simple gray background. Paint your children’s room a soft green hue, add race car-themed beds, colorful nightstands and chests, bold bean bag chairs, sheer and simple curtain panels, matching table lamps, whimsical wall décor and figurines, and this pedal car canvas print for a refined and inviting space. Size: 16'' H x 24'' W x 2'' D