ALL PURPOSE GAMING CHAIR WITH SPEAKERS: Faux leather outer with stylish breathable fabric back and seat, high back tilt & swivel pedestal game chair can be used to play video games, watch movies, listen to music, read and relax RESONATING SOUND: The exclusive AFM Audio Force Modulation technology creates vibrational audio that intensifies every gaming and movie experience IMMERSIVE WIRELESS MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates wireless audio transmission, 2 speakers near the headrest and a 4 subwoofer in outer part of the backrest, providing a low rumble intensifying your game, movie, or music COMPLETE MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates 2 speakers, audio force modulation (AFM) technology, and a 4 ported power subwoofer for full immersion in your game, movie, or music CONNECTS WITH MULTIPLE CHAIRS: Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source so other X-Rocker chairs can join in multi-game mode